This entire piece is 5 separate illustration boards combined together. Actual size is 60" x 12". Commissioned by a local musician, Josh Dugue for his Album and Title track - Lonely World. He is a brilliant song writer/musician based in Chicago!

Back in 2009 when I was asked to do this art I had never read the book 'The Little Prince.' I had only seen the cover of the book a handful of times. It is interesting to me that these lyrics compelled me to work in a whimsical style. I hadn't noticed the similarities till I saw the Netflix film which was released in 2015.