Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jonathan Girton

Lonely World

Jonathan Girton
Jonathan Girton
  • Save
Lonely World planets planes album art ribbons hand drawn handlettering watercolor mixed media design character design illustration
Lonely World planets planes album art ribbons hand drawn handlettering watercolor mixed media design character design illustration
Lonely World planets planes album art ribbons hand drawn handlettering watercolor mixed media design character design illustration
Lonely World planets planes album art ribbons hand drawn handlettering watercolor mixed media design character design illustration
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Shot_LW-1@2x.png
  2. Dribbble Shot_LW-2@2x.png
  3. Dribbble Shot_LW-3@2x.png
  4. Girton_Lonely_World.png

This entire piece is 5 separate illustration boards combined together. Actual size is 60" x 12". Commissioned by a local musician, Josh Dugue for his Album and Title track - Lonely World. He is a brilliant song writer/musician based in Chicago!

Back in 2009 when I was asked to do this art I had never read the book 'The Little Prince.' I had only seen the cover of the book a handful of times. It is interesting to me that these lyrics compelled me to work in a whimsical style. I hadn't noticed the similarities till I saw the Netflix film which was released in 2015.

Jonathan Girton
Jonathan Girton
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jonathan Girton

View profile
    • Like