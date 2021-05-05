🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This entire piece is 5 separate illustration boards combined together. Actual size is 60" x 12". Commissioned by a local musician, Josh Dugue for his Album and Title track - Lonely World. He is a brilliant song writer/musician based in Chicago!
Back in 2009 when I was asked to do this art I had never read the book 'The Little Prince.' I had only seen the cover of the book a handful of times. It is interesting to me that these lyrics compelled me to work in a whimsical style. I hadn't noticed the similarities till I saw the Netflix film which was released in 2015.