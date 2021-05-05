Anik

LUXIR

CLIENTS BRIEF:
1. LUXIR
2. No Slogan
3. Attached. "L" above the L U X I R
4. Color Gold

I am looking for a small tweak to make it look nicer. Please allow me to separate the "L" from L U X I R by putting them in separate vector files. Thanks.

