AnimaGIF #2

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Turn the sound ON!
Every day is #StarwarsDay right? Continuing with our celebration we are happy to share our 2nd Place in this Month’s #animaGIFs competition. The award and honor goes to this epic space baseball match.
More than just records and dreams were smashed on this epic game 🙄🤣
Congratulations to our team members involved in making this fun piece:
Art : Alfredo
Animation : Gallo
3D : Jose
Happy Wednesday and May the Forth be with you.