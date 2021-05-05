Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
AnimaGIF #2

Turn the sound ON!

Every day is #StarwarsDay right? Continuing with our celebration we are happy to share our 2nd Place in this Month’s #animaGIFs competition. The award and honor goes to this epic space baseball match.

More than just records and dreams were smashed on this epic game 🙄🤣

Congratulations to our team members involved in making this fun piece:

Art : Alfredo
Animation : Gallo
3D : Jose

Happy Wednesday and May the Forth be with you.

We are remote and cloud based studio.
