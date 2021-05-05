Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matt Naylor

Icon Set

Matt Naylor
Matt Naylor
  • Save
Icon Set microscope pencil book tools drill power tools hands mirror icon set icon iconography icons
Download color palette

Icon set I made for a project a few years ago

Matt Naylor
Matt Naylor

More by Matt Naylor

View profile
    • Like