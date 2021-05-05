RoxyDesign

AntoTech 01

RoxyDesign
RoxyDesign
  • Save
AntoTech 01 artwork clean design minimal business logo a logo creative design ui minimalist logo illustration logo design letter logo logo designer logo app creative logo
Download color palette

Worked on interesting project a while ago for a client.My proposal is a combination of the initial letter A with a Technology sign.Turned out pretty well and client is super satisfied.

RoxyDesign
RoxyDesign

More by RoxyDesign

View profile
    • Like