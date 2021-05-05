Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dale Crosby-Close

36 Days of Type - D.

Dale Crosby-Close
Dale Crosby-Close
  • Save
36 Days of Type - D. 36 days d abandoned cityscape city character 36 days of type fun colour illustration post apocalyptic
Download color palette

Featuring Dboy's Chops, for all your meat and hair dressing needs.

https://www.instagram.com/dalebrains/
http://dalesbits.com/

Dale Crosby-Close
Dale Crosby-Close

More by Dale Crosby-Close

View profile
    • Like