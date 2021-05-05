Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
fincify. | Finance Dashboard UI

fincify. | Finance Dashboard UI saas bank wallet ui kit dashboard finance
Hello Dribbblers!
Today I want to share with you the Finance Dashboard UI Kit in progress that I'm working on lately. It was pain in the arse to curate the widget that relevant to this industry with little knowledge about it but I hope it will be helpful and suit your needs.

Welcoming all feedbacks from you guys, and don't forget to smash that 'L' on your keyboard if you like this concept.

Posted on May 5, 2021
