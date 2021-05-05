fincify. | Finance Dashboard UI

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers!
Today I want to share with you the Finance Dashboard UI Kit in progress that I'm working on lately. It was pain in the arse to curate the widget that relevant to this industry with little knowledge about it but I hope it will be helpful and suit your needs.
Welcoming all feedbacks from you guys, and don't forget to smash that 'L' on your keyboard if you like this concept.
Want to collaborate with me? Knock my letter box