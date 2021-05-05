Frederik Balslev
Data Components Exploration

Just for fun. Unfortunately I can't show the final dashboard design yet, so here's a glass-kinda-looking version of some data/graph components i did for a client (CRM system) this week. The real deal will hit Dribbble soon. 😉

- Frederik

Posted on May 5, 2021
