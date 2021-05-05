Gacheri

noise backgrounds

Gacheri
Gacheri
  • Save
noise backgrounds typography logo responsive web design design mobile ui
Download color palette

I was looking up typography and how to balance space with different fonts and tried out a few of the formal ones. loved how it turned out. The canvas was so last minute. overall, I loved the feel it brought with it.

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Gacheri
Gacheri
Like