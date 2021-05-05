CLIENTS BRIEF:

Hi I am Tim form "Gamechine Inc.", we are a company that creates luxury custom gaming accessories, from chrome keyboard cases, to custom large Mouse mats and more. We are looking for a minimalist high quality logo, that expresses high quality in some way.

Idea:

Maybe a chrome logo, or silver was our idea for coloring. With some shading. The text should be "Gamechine Inc." and a Logo in form of the G for Gamechine.

This was somewhat our concept but we know that creatives work best when they can work freely to apply their creativity. Therefore, if you have any amazing ideas that you think are cool and fit the theme, then you can always apply them and we will Tip you for them! We are very open minded and love creative minds.

Thank you very much for your time and help! We are looking forward to see the Concepts! :)

Follow me :

Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Linkedin