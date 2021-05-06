Kate Ferrara
Luup App UI

Luup App UI interface schedule luup pulse emojis vibes workspace android ios hybrid remote work remote app design ux ui figma studio startup design app
App UI for a new app called Luup focused on the future of the workplace. If your team is going hybrid—combo of home/office—this app is for you.

Web: luup.app
ProductHunt: luup

