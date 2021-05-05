Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tyler Wain

Zoom in/out snap points | Interaction controls

  1. zoom study.png
  2. zoom study visual.png

Taking a look at different zoom snap points across various tools and products. To get a better sense of common levels across them all, I threw together a quick visualization on the right.

