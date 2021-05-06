Kate Ferrara
Catamaran

Luup App Landing Page

Kate Ferrara
Catamaran
Kate Ferrara for Catamaran
Hire Us
  • Save
Luup App Landing Page homepage emojis luup workspace android ios hybrid remote work remote ux ui marketing website lander landingpage web figma startup app design app
Download color palette

Landing Page for a new app called Luup focused on the future of the workplace. If your team is going hybrid—combo of home/office—this app is for you.

Web: luup.app
ProductHunt: luup

Catamaran
Catamaran
A startup studio built for action.
Hire Us

More by Catamaran

View profile
    • Like