Google Podcasts Single Screen ReDesign

#1day1screen Challenge:

The challenge was to recreate or redesign the experience of only one screen of an app in a single day. The app should be the one you are currently experiencing some problems with. This challenge was given to me by my mentor for warming up.

I always loved listening to podcasts, and Google Podcasts was my go-to app for that. I adore google's minimal, clean and ethical design, but while using the app, I experienced some issues. I desired some more features like adding a specific podcast to a playlist (just like in Spotify), including a "get notified" icon at the front, and most importantly, adding a search option to search for a specific episode within the podcasts page. So, I redesigned the app's single screen. I made sure the users feel the same "visual" google-esque design but with an enhanced user experience.

I created this using the complete design thinking process within a day. My mentor was so happy with the fact that I did all of that in a single day. When tested, this redesign was found to be much better than the original one. This will always be my best work.

Press "L" or "F" if you liked the shot! I would love to know your feedback and suggestions. If you have anything to share with me or just want to say hello (literally, just say hello), reach out at shreyanspalawat@gmail.com. I love to talk.

Stay safe, healthy, and happy amigos! Have a lovely day 💛💛