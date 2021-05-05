CARLOS CASTILLO

Logo and stationery design for My Direct Immo

Logo and stationery design for My Direct Immo branding corporate french vector card work stationery businesscard logo design
My Direct Immo is a company that distinguishes itself from its competition by fostering relationships between its seller and buyer users. They hired me to design their logo and business card

Posted on May 5, 2021
