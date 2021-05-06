Kate Ferrara
Catamaran

Luup App Branding

Kate Ferrara
Catamaran
Kate Ferrara for Catamaran
Hire Us
  • Save
Luup App Branding illustration logo branding remote work luup android ios workspace hybrid remote typography logotype startup logo design startup logo startup branding figma startup design app
Download color palette

Logo for a new app called Luup focused on the future of the workplace. If your team is going hybrid—combo of home/office—this app is for you.

Web: luup.app
ProductHunt: luup

Catamaran
Catamaran
A startup studio built for action.
Hire Us

More by Catamaran

View profile
    • Like