The Story of Caboodle 🤳🏼 Tech Startup Marketing Collateral

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Unique companies need unique designs.
Animation derived from a design I created for Caboodle's blog about the story of their company.
With both a physical thrift store and an AI-powered app, I designed this retro blog banner to illustrate the unique offerings of their business.
See the blog post here.
🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻
Follow me for more blog designs and animations.