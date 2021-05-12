Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Story of Caboodle 🤳🏼 Tech Startup Marketing Collateral

The Story of Caboodle 🤳🏼 Tech Startup Marketing Collateral marketing campaign digital marketing graphic design color gif animation gif animated loop animation ad collage after effects app startup marketing startup marketing collateral design marketing collateral blog post blog design blog
Unique companies need unique designs.

Animation derived from a design I created for Caboodle's blog about the story of their company.

With both a physical thrift store and an AI-powered app, I designed this retro blog banner to illustrate the unique offerings of their business.

See the blog post here.
