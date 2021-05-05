Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Venomfencer

Gummy Shark

Venomfencer
Venomfencer
  • Save
Gummy Shark childrens illustration street art animal illustration shark graphic illustration character halftone graffiti spot illustration character illustration illustration
Download color palette

Graphic illustration of my favorite underwater creature.

My controversial take is that sharks are cute. They suffer from the same thing as snakes; Made to look evil and pointy in media, but if you really look at their faces they actually look kind of goofy.

Venomfencer
Venomfencer
Canadian, Toy Nerd, Designer and Character Artist.

More by Venomfencer

View profile
    • Like