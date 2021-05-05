Elisa D'Angelo

DailyUI 003 Landing page

DailyUI 003 Landing page dailyui 003 web landing page design landing forniture figma landing design landing page ux ui design dailyuichallenge dailyui
Hello there!
This is my 003 DailyUI challenge
I thought of a landing page for a furniture website
I hope you like it

