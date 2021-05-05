SiBMs

ArtBook - Linking an historical event to an artwork

SiBMs
SiBMs
  • Save
ArtBook - Linking an historical event to an artwork table of contents watchman michael jackson artbook history artwork art book cover book modern
Download color palette

For school, we had an assignment in which we had to make a book in which we linked a historical event to a work of art. So I really loved this assignment because we could design something. I hope you guys like it too 💛

SiBMs
SiBMs

More by SiBMs

View profile
    • Like