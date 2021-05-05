VERNACULAR CIRCLES ANIMATION

DELICIOUS, WHOLESOME, & CALCIUM-RICH!

🔴🐮⚫🐄🟤🎨🔵🥛

Goodness gracious, friends! I’m thrilled to announce that an all-new design of the VERNACULAR CIRCLES milk cap archive is officially live. I’ve moved the site within the also-new Midnight Umbrella, but you can still hit up the collection of these charming artifacts at VernacularCircles.com.

🐮⚫🐄🟤🎨🔵🥛🔴

I’ve been collecting milk caps for a handful of years now—I love that these everyday objects of an earlier time are just brimming with design charm…energetic, pretension-free typography, illustration, and messaging. Sure it was advertising art, but it had an earnestness. A consideration. A thoughtfulness. All done with aesthetic restraint. One or two colors. An economy of form, for an economy of real estate. It had to deliver a big impact within a small canvas.

⚫🐄🟤🎨🔵🥛🔴🐮Since milk caps were ephemeral, most folks tossed ‘em—50+ years later, I love finding, saving, and sharing them with folks. I got the collecting bug after going to the local Brimfield Fair extravaganza for the first time, about five years ago or so. Ever since then I’ve been scoring new caps at other antique shops, eBay, and from kind pals I’ve met along the way. They’re usually pretty inexpensive to score—so if you dig them, get out there and build a collection, too!

🐄🟤🎨🔵🥛🔴🐮⚫Hoping to scan some new caps into the collection as time permits, but I hope ya enjoy the new site—of course, it’s replete with an equally wholesome serving of Neue Haas Grotesk. DRINK UP, FRIENDS!

🟤🎨🔵🥛🔴🐮⚫🐄

