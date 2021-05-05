visual hubble

Hey everyone,



I hope everyone is safe wherever they are. I am Nisha, a amateur designer who is learning every day to improve herself. I am building my small business and this is the logo. I wanted to add the elements of my personality to the design. The font is modern & elegant. I was born during summer so you'll see yellow hues in the design and I love sky so you'll see some clouds. I created this logo using figma.

If you have any queries you can comment down below or mail me at visualhubble@gmail.com (constructive critisism is always welcomed here)