visual hubble

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey everyone,
I hope everyone is safe wherever they are. I am Nisha, a amateur designer who is learning every day to improve herself. I am building my small business and this is the logo. I wanted to add the elements of my personality to the design. The font is modern & elegant. I was born during summer so you'll see yellow hues in the design and I love sky so you'll see some clouds. I created this logo using figma.
If you have any queries you can comment down below or mail me at visualhubble@gmail.com (constructive critisism is always welcomed here)