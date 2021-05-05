PL & Partners - Facebook Advertising Landing Page.

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi again!
This is exciting. 👀
During this month the developers will start coding this new web design we did for danish marketing agency PL & Partners. We are really looking forward to launching their new website and to share it with you guys. A lot of fun hours went into this project.
Meanwhile we are finishing up their new logo and brand guide.
_________
“ROBUST is a design studio in Copenhagen. We work with companies to build digital products that people love. We have a past as a startup founder & digital designer for over a decade. We started ROBUST to bring our know-how to other companies - and help you thrive in a cluttered digital world.”
- Frederik & Lucas
Get to know us better at www.robust-studio.com 🌎