Yolan Sihombing

Authentication of Web Virtual Event

Yolan Sihombing
Yolan Sihombing
Authentication of Web Virtual Event
Hello everyone ✋✋

Virtual Event is a stunning, attractive, and fully responsive website template pack for building your own conference website. It is made specifically for event organizers, conferences, meetings, exhibitions, and can also be used for creating virtual conference websites.

https://www.uplabs.com/posts/login-sign-up-concert-virtual-event-platform

Check my Instagram profile about design:
📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uix.yolan/
Medium: https://yolansihombing77.medium.com/
Have a great work?
Contact me : yolansihombing77@gmail.com
Have a nice day 👋

Yolan Sihombing
Yolan Sihombing

