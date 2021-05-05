Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nadiny Lopes

Branding 001

Nadiny Lopes
Nadiny Lopes
Branding 001
Branding for Mariana Müller, a therapist in Santa Maria, Rio Grande do Sul - BR. The idea was to bring comfort and trust on a not-so-much conventional logo, to stand out from the older doctors in town and bring a much younger clientela.

Nadiny Lopes
Nadiny Lopes

