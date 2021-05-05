Book Cover_Forgotten

This is a book cover I created for a novel written by my good friend, Colton Hamshire. The skull with fangs was meant to identify “Forgotten” as a vampire novel and hint at its themes surrounding death. The hexagonal neon lights not only serve to illustrate the reccuring imagery of Haven’s dark, neon-soaked streets, but as an allusion to hexacodone, or “hex,” the fictional opiod that Cyrus is addicted to. If you look closely, you will see that the red “eyes” of the skull are actually hex tablets.