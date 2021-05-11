Caboodle Bath Time 🛁 Instagram Post for App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Caboodle Bath time is so relaxing--- until you open the bathroom closets and all of the bottles come falling out. 🛁
Animated this fun design I created for Caboodle's Instagram. This post was part of a series of blogs and social media content for their app.
Establishing Caboodle's style as colorful retro, I combined a collage technique for the app's promo visuals.
