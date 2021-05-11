Xenia Latii

Caboodle Bath Time 🛁 Instagram Post for App

Xenia Latii
Xenia Latii
Hire Me
  • Save
Caboodle Bath Time 🛁 Instagram Post for App digital marketing graphic design blog post startup blog blog design startup marketing after effects gif app social media animated loop animation ad collage marketing campaign marketing collateral design marketing collateral
Download color palette

Caboodle Bath time is so relaxing--- until you open the bathroom closets and all of the bottles come falling out. 🛁

Animated this fun design I created for Caboodle's Instagram. This post was part of a series of blogs and social media content for their app.

Establishing Caboodle's style as colorful retro, I combined a collage technique for the app's promo visuals.
See the Instagram post
.
🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻
Follow me to see the next Caboodle design.

Xenia Latii
Xenia Latii
Functional. Colorful. Beautiful.
Hire Me

More by Xenia Latii

View profile
    • Like