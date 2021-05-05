anncreativestudio

Daily UI 005

Daily UI 005 dailyui005 icon minimal daily web ui dailyuichallenge dailyui ux design app
The challenge was to create an app icon. I decided to make a "plantita" app for people who loves plants.

Posted on May 5, 2021
