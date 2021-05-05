Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hugo Spilker

Peep Product Tags

Hugo Spilker
Hugo Spilker
  • Save
Peep Product Tags logo pattern simple minimal package design packaging tags brand identity branding graphic design
Download color palette

Product tag design for Peep, an up and coming sunglasses brand that promotes diversity and uniqueness.

Brief by Briefbox.

Hugo Spilker
Hugo Spilker

More by Hugo Spilker

View profile
    • Like