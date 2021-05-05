Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Airmid, Celtic Goddess of Herbal Healing

Airmid, Celtic Goddess of Herbal Healing feminism editorial art editorial mythology book magazine illustration bookillustration book cover
Airmid, Celtic Goddess of Healing Herbs, grew 365 herbs from her tears. She is traditionally depicted with a moral and pestle. Illustration created with gouache and Procreate.

