Clean Personal Website - Beata Mosór-Szyszka

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone! 👋
Recently I was working on a few different kinds of projects - small websites (2-3 pages) but highly infused with content. This is the project I've created for one of our leaders in Project: People - Beaty Mosór-Szyszka. This personal website is focused on content. That's why typography is very big and it is playing the most important part in the whole design style.
Design shot isn't enough? Website will be soon available at: https://mosor.pl
More of our work on:
Linkedin I Facebook I Instagram
We're ready for new projects! Let's talk:hello@projectpeople.pl (opens in new tab)