Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pixel Point

Automated testing animation

Pixel Point
Pixel Point
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Designed for automating your performance tests. Use your performance goals as the pass/fail criteria. Amazing Native HTML 5 animation built with Lottie for the k6 website Open Source section.

---

📮Contact us if you need design or development

🤘Check our website for more information

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Pixel Point
Pixel Point
Makes your business stand out.
Hire Us

More by Pixel Point

View profile
    • Like