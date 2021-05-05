Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Product Page - Tokri

‘Tokri’ is a grocery application, where other than buying groceries, you can search for amazing recipes and buy ingredients, for the same.

It focuses on providing daily groceries, set by your daily requirements and categorises the basic food items into the nutrition intake for health conscious users.

Check out the full case study :

Behance

Designing to Declutter

