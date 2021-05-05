Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
IKEA Redesign

IKEA Redesign yellow blue typography vector negativespace commerce ikea symbol modern geometric logo rebrand refresh identity sketch branding furniture swedish
Had some free time and decided to play with the IKEA Logo. My idea has minimal changes, using simplicity, curved edges, solely the letterform and a house icon inside the letter A to reflect the brand.

I would really appreciate your feedback!

