Freebies Ticket Design Mockup

This simple and Ticket Design Mockup is easy to work around and yields photo realistic results. Available in PSD format, you can easily drop your artwork into the smart object layer to place your logo into the mockup. The mockup offers great flexibility in terms of customization, meaning you can change the paper color, background, and a lot more.
Posted on May 5, 2021
