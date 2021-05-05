Freebies Ticket Design Mockup

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This simple and Ticket Design Mockup is easy to work around and yields photo realistic results. Available in PSD format, you can easily drop your artwork into the smart object layer to place your logo into the mockup. The mockup offers great flexibility in terms of customization, meaning you can change the paper color, background, and a lot more.
DOWNLOAD NOW