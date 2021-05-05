Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Book Cover_The Absurdity of Doing You

book cover designer book cover mockup books book cover art book cover design
When I started this project, the author sent me multiple image references, not of book covers, but of art that she liked. The cover I arrived at maintains the elements that interested the author, such as the planets, but applied my own interpretation and mood. I think mood is very important for book covers. How you feel when you see a book can be difference between you checking it out or walking on down the isle.

