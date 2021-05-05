Swift x OZO Coffee Instant Coffee Packaging

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
So excited to share this new product from OZO — the first that's available to retail customers featuring a refreshed design system.
Each box contains 6 individual sachets of freeze dried coffee that's ground so finely you only need to add water (hot or cold!)
I created the floral coffee plant pattern with ink and brush before digitizing in Illustrator. Futura Now from Monotype was used for all of the typography.
See more packaging on my site.
