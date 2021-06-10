Sail Ho Studio

The Price of Extinction - Penguins

Download color palette
Congrats to our Chiara Vercesi for the launch of “The price of extinction” the newest campaign by  Lincoln park zoo and Energy bbdo to raise funds for endangered species.⁠
The result is a collectible, limited-edition series of tickets whose proceeds will help wildlife conservation initiatives.⁠

The Price of Extinction takes into account how long each species has been at risk and how much it would cost to save them. The higher the price, the higher their risk.⁠

Full project here
Find out more about it on the zoo's page and website.⁠

