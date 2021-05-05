Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ali -M Designed

IKEA Redesign - Concept

Ali -M Designed
Ali -M Designed
  • Save
IKEA Redesign - Concept typography logo logo redesign logo concept rebrand logotype identity ikea furniture flat blue commerce modern refresh sweden
Download color palette

Hey guys, wanted to share a peek of my IKEA rebrand concept i'm working on. Curving the letterforms and including a subtle home icon inside the letter A.

Ali -M Designed
Ali -M Designed

More by Ali -M Designed

View profile
    • Like