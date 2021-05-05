Pietro Ansideri

Museum of Knowledge

Pietro Ansideri
Pietro Ansideri
  • Save
Museum of Knowledge tote bag blackletters 3d artist blacklettering 36daysoftype 3dlettering 3dtype calligraphy logo typography cover art logo dribbleskills illustration calligraphy brand design
Download color palette

Tote bag inspired to the covers of old manuscripts but with a contemporary take.
Designed to promote the Bibliotheca Alexandrina.
A library with a big museum of manuscripts inside.
(need to visit it!)

Pietro Ansideri
Pietro Ansideri

More by Pietro Ansideri

View profile
    • Like