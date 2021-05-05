Abstract Maple Leaf | Logo Design

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I've always loved this mark. It was a logo concept for a Canadian event, intended to be an abstract maple leaf.
It went unused, so I figured I'd put it up for sale on the off chance someone out there needs an abstract maple leaf symbol. If you're interested in purchasing, leave a comment or send me and email at hi@danalan.ca 😃
