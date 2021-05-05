Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Abstract Maple Leaf | Logo Design

Price
$200
Available on danalan.ca
Good for sale
I've always loved this mark. It was a logo concept for a Canadian event, intended to be an abstract maple leaf.

It went unused, so I figured I'd put it up for sale on the off chance someone out there needs an abstract maple leaf symbol. If you're interested in purchasing, leave a comment or send me and email at hi@danalan.ca 😃

Freelance Brand Identity Designer from Canada 🤙
