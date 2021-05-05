Tevora Digital Style Guide

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Check out this digital style guide built for our client Tevora. Tevora provides expertise for information security and data protection services, and needed our help to build a style guide for their digital presence. We used hierarchy and comprehensive layout design to organize all colors, typography, button styles, text fields, iconography, and profile image styles into one go-to guide.
Thinking that your brand needs a similar tool to keep consistent? Let us know! Reach out and we can discuss ways to enhance your branding through style guides 😊