Tevora Digital Style Guide

Check out this digital style guide built for our client Tevora. Tevora provides expertise for information security and data protection services, and needed our help to build a style guide for their digital presence. We used hierarchy and comprehensive layout design to organize all colors, typography, button styles, text fields, iconography, and profile image styles into one go-to guide.

Thinking that your brand needs a similar tool to keep consistent? Let us know! Reach out and we can discuss ways to enhance your branding through style guides 😊