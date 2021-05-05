Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wahyu Adam

Fast Food Icons

Wahyu Adam
Wahyu Adam
  • Save
Fast Food Icons ux design uidesign web ux ui icons set icons pack icons icon design icon set minimal illustrator app icon line art illustration flat design flat design
Download color palette

Fast Food Icons
_______

Download this icon:
Download
_______
If you need an icon, you can click the link below:

Free Icons | Flaticon | Fiverr

Wahyu Adam
Wahyu Adam

More by Wahyu Adam

View profile
    • Like