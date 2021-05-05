Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Omid Farokhi

E-Wallet app concept

E-Wallet app concept freelancer tehran asia iran poster blue photoshop banking wallet purpule flat app uiux ui ux design ui design figma
Hey guy's✋

This is the result of my exploration of digital banking. It helps you monitor your financial balances, card transactions, financial expenses, paying insurance, paying bills and income.

Hope you guys enjoy and like it❤️
Let me know what do you think, feel free to leave your comment and feedback!

Thanks 🙏

