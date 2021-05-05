Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo Redesign - Snapchat Pt.1

Logo Redesign - Snapchat Pt.1
Experimenting with a logo redesign / icon for Snapchat. Using negative space to Include a speech bubble within a minimal 'S' logo mark. The logo can be made with your hands and it looks like you are taking a photo also.

    • Like