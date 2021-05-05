Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mushfiqur Rahman

Task Manager User Interface

Mushfiqur Rahman
Mushfiqur Rahman
  • Save
Task Manager User Interface subtle soft 2021 trendy to do app task manager task gradient trend drop shadow typography color ux ui flat app minimal design
Download color palette

Hey !!
A lot of room to improve.Let me know and help me to grow.
Share some love !!
Say Hello at hiremushfq@gmail.com

Mushfiqur Rahman
Mushfiqur Rahman

More by Mushfiqur Rahman

View profile
    • Like