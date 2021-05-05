Yoann Laval

NEW WAVE

Yoann Laval
Yoann Laval
  • Save
NEW WAVE colorful art digital painting abstract art
Download color palette

This work was created at a time in my life when I was given the opportunity to follow a path that I had chosen and not one that I had been led to believe I should follow. It represents a renewal for me, hence the name "NEW WAVE".

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Yoann Laval
Yoann Laval

More by Yoann Laval

View profile
    • Like