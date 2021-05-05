Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Charlie Gaudio

Thanks, Mom. - A Mothers Day Card

Charlie Gaudio
Charlie Gaudio
  • Save
Thanks, Mom. - A Mothers Day Card inclusive design motherhood card design weeklywarmup mothersday
Download color palette

For this weeks very fitting Dribbble weekly warm-up, I created a minimalist mothers day card. Thanks Dribbble for the idea! I'll be printing this out this weekend :)

I started with a warm color scheme paired with the gradient tool to add depth.

I pictured what most Mother's Day cards look like: a feminine mother with her kids or dainty text with vector graphics. I've never seen an inclusive card before, so I set a goal for myself to create a card for all mothers regardless of skin tone and gender identity. Moms come in all shapes and sizes, something like this is really lacking in the... card industry ? If you would call it that.

Anyways, have a happy Mother's Day everyone!
If you enjoyed this, don't forget to leave a heart and follow for more :)

5e5d4859f8522b1e439ed1fb0eabbbc4
Rebound of
Design a Mother's Day card
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Charlie Gaudio
Charlie Gaudio

More by Charlie Gaudio

View profile
    • Like