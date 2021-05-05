Thanks, Mom. - A Mothers Day Card

For this weeks very fitting Dribbble weekly warm-up, I created a minimalist mothers day card. Thanks Dribbble for the idea! I'll be printing this out this weekend :)

I started with a warm color scheme paired with the gradient tool to add depth.

I pictured what most Mother's Day cards look like: a feminine mother with her kids or dainty text with vector graphics. I've never seen an inclusive card before, so I set a goal for myself to create a card for all mothers regardless of skin tone and gender identity. Moms come in all shapes and sizes, something like this is really lacking in the... card industry ? If you would call it that.

Anyways, have a happy Mother's Day everyone!

If you enjoyed this, don't forget to leave a heart and follow for more :)