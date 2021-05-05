Thanks, Mom. - A Mothers Day Card

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For this weeks very fitting Dribbble weekly warm-up, I created a minimalist mothers day card. Thanks Dribbble for the idea! I'll be printing this out this weekend :)
I started with a warm color scheme paired with the gradient tool to add depth.
I pictured what most Mother's Day cards look like: a feminine mother with her kids or dainty text with vector graphics. I've never seen an inclusive card before, so I set a goal for myself to create a card for all mothers regardless of skin tone and gender identity. Moms come in all shapes and sizes, something like this is really lacking in the... card industry ? If you would call it that.
Anyways, have a happy Mother's Day everyone!
If you enjoyed this, don't forget to leave a heart and follow for more :)