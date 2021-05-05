“Chocolate Cafe” - slot game background

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The game background takes us to the spacious hall of the pastry shop.
Even the floor here looks like multi-colored caramel. The ceiling is decorated with red and white candy canes. The windows display a wide variety of sweets.
There is also a cake with chocolate icing, and multi-colored cupcakes, and all kinds of several types of cookies. Candy is waiting in the Big Clear Jars. Of course, the huge chocolate fountain attracts special attention.
You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/chocolate-cafe/
