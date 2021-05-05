🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
It comes from those moments when I find myself alone with the person in my head. That person who controls all the demons I have inside me... Who makes them scream, who pulls me down, who makes the slightest emotion so heavy to take, this person has fed on all the obstacles I have encountered in my life to take more and more space in my head and my soul... Sometimes I hear her coming, she approaches me and she whispers : You are mine... This person... It is me.