It comes from those moments when I find myself alone with the person in my head. That person who controls all the demons I have inside me... Who makes them scream, who pulls me down, who makes the slightest emotion so heavy to take, this person has fed on all the obstacles I have encountered in my life to take more and more space in my head and my soul... Sometimes I hear her coming, she approaches me and she whispers : You are mine... This person... It is me.